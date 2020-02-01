W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $342.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $342.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.82.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW stock traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.67. 807,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.75. W W Grainger has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.