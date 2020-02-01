W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. W W Grainger updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 17.75-19.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $17.75-19.25 EPS.

NYSE GWW opened at $302.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.75. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.82.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

