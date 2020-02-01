VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get VOLVO AB/ADR alerts:

VOLVO AB/ADR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.