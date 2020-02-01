Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 293,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,686. The firm has a market cap of $693.64 million, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 96,023 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

