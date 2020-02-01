Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.31 ($36.41).

Several analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EPA VIV traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €24.76 ($28.79). 4,773,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €25.44 and its 200 day moving average is €25.12. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

