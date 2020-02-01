VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,028,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,507,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,811,000 after purchasing an additional 330,718 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,403,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,826,000 after purchasing an additional 286,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.74. 9,318,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248,802. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

