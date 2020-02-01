VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 623 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Barings LLC boosted its stake in VF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of VF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of VF stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.