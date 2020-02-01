VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,541 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. 13,591,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,186. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

