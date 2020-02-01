VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.6% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,254,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,629,418. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

