VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. 365,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.46. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGG. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

