VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.48.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.78. The company had a trading volume of 722,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,354. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

