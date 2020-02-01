Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Gap Down to $208.21

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $214.93, but opened at $208.21. Visa shares last traded at $198.97, with a volume of 16,692,277 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

The company has a market cap of $403.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 47,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

