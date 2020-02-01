Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Gap Down to $208.21

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $214.93, but opened at $208.21. Visa shares last traded at $198.97, with a volume of 16,692,277 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.
The company has a market cap of $403.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 47,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Visa (NYSE:V)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.