Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRTU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $452,469.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,121.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,853. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 18.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 183,318 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtusa by 25.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after buying an additional 201,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Virtusa by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtusa by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

