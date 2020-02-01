Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,884 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after buying an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 478,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 475,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

