Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $2,924,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

