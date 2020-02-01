Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.78 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLDR opened at $24.80 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

