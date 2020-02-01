Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Taubman Centers worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 102.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Taubman Centers by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taubman Centers by 69.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 118,073 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

NYSE:TCO opened at $26.42 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

