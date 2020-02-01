Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 427.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC opened at $26.05 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PPC shares. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.