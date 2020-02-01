Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.73 Million Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,310,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,590,000 after purchasing an additional 762,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,647,000 after buying an additional 185,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PMT shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $23.25 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

