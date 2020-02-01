Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 846,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,019,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after buying an additional 583,250 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $14,404,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $13,293,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

