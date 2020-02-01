Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 105.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $257.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.86. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $1,932,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,839.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,975. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

