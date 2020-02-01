Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. 377,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2,142.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 422,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 403,941 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

