VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

