VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.40. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after buying an additional 1,565,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,663 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,534,000 after purchasing an additional 594,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,943,000 after purchasing an additional 626,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares during the last quarter.

VICI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

