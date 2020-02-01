ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.73.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,379,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,452. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

