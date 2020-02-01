Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. 3,354,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $239.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $241,187.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

