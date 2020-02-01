Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.38 million and $323,501.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003289 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, YoBit, Bitsane and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,336.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.01943371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.04067937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00755532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00774256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009302 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00716824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,250,797 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Upbit, QBTC, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

