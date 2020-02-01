Verso (NYSE:VRS) Trading Up 6.3%

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.85, approximately 384,860 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 303,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRS shares. B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of $558.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Analysts forecast that Verso Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verso by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after buying an additional 327,462 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 716,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 520,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 3,665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 297,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

