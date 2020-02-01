Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.29. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 738.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

