VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.41. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 6,667,687 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on VBIV. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2,089.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 92,930 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,690 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

