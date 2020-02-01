Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) PT Raised to $166.00 at Robert W. Baird

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VAR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,812. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 468,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 441,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

