Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,522,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $137.12 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.