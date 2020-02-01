Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.46. 1,144,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $49.65.

