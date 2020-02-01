Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,744,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,891,000 after purchasing an additional 285,468 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,501.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 159,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.20. 239,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,424. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

