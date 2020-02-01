Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,300. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90.

