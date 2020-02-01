Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

