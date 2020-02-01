Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.91. 128,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,910. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

