Van Strum & Towne Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $21.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,432.78. 2,173,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,275.98. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

