ValuEngine Upgrades Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
RPAI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,548. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
