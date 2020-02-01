ValuEngine Upgrades Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

RPAI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,548. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

