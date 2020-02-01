ValuEngine Lowers Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
Shares of PFMT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 92.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 429,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
