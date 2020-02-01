ValuEngine Lowers Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of PFMT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 92.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 429,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

