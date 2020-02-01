ValuEngine Lowers Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

