ValuEngine Lowers FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

