ValuEngine Lowers Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.23.

Denbury Resources stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.55.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 543,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 148,615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 806,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 869.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 98,784 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

