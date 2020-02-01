ValuEngine Lowers Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aggreko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Aggreko stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

