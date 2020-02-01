ValuEngine Downgrades United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.
United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.
United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
