VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Shares of VLOWY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.92. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

