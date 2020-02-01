Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaccinex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.50. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%. Analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maurice Zauderer purchased 98,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $690,563.93. Also, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 982,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $6,905,695.54. Corporate insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

