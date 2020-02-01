USDQ (USDQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.50 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, USDQ has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $4,693.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010636 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00314878 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001791 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

