Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of UE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. 711,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,240. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 619.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

