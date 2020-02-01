Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 34,253 shares traded.
UEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
