Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 34,253 shares traded.

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 502.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares in the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.